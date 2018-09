Irish Water is holding an information evening in Falcarragh to present plans for the Falcarragh Sewerage Scheme.

The utility say they are working to end the unacceptable practice of discharging poorly treated wastewater into Ballyness Bay by developing a new wastewater treatment plant as part of the Falcarragh Sewerage Scheme.

The information evening will take place at Ionad Acmhainne, Baila an Athá, Ballina Estate, Falcarragh, on Monday evening from 5.30-7.30pm.