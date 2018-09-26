Over 700 turn out for Primary Schools Athletics

The 18th Annual Primary Schools Cross Country took place at Finn Valley A.C. on Tuesday.

The weather did not set us back with a record turnout of approximately over 700 students competing, representing thirty schools from around the county and further afield. The Primary Schools Cross Country is now in its 18th year and it continues to grow year on year, such is the increasing interest in the sport generally and the work done by all those schools and clubs who continue to foster a love of the sport.

This augurs well for the future of athletics, particularly cross country with many of the children taking part going on to compete for their clubs right into their teen years and beyond. Indeed, future stars of Irish athletics may well be taking part in this competition. This was day one of what is to be a busy week of athletics at Finn Valley Centre with the annual Secondary Schools Invite Cross Country on Wednesday, and the Champions Cup on Sunday 30th at 12.30pm.

Place Race:1 U9 Girls School Large School

1 Megan Ryan St Mary’s Stranorlar

2 Abbie Heaps St Mary’s Stranorlar

3 Aoibheann Maguire Gaelscoil LK

4 Lucy Sweeney Gaelscoil LK

5 Aoish Lennaghan Woodlands

6 Mel Daddon Woodlands

7 Anna Muldoon Woodlands

8 Sarah Rose Harrison Gaelscoil LK

9 Eabhoinn Callaghan Gaelscoil LK

10 Sophie Cassidy Muff

Team Result

1 Gaelscoil Adhmhain, Letterkenny

2 Woodlands Letterkenny

3 St. Mary’s, Stranorlar

4 Scoil Naoimh Brid, Muff

Place Race:2 U9 Girls School Medium/Small School

1 Niamh McGlinchey St. Mary’s Castlefin

2 Jennifer Dooher Clady

3 Cadhla Toner Convoy

4 Grace McBride Convoy

5 Molly McLaughlin Convoy

6 Cora McLaughlin Rashenny

7 Andrea Reid Sessiaghoneill N.S

8 Jennifer O’Brien Dromore

9 Kate McGlinchey St. Mary’s, Castlefinn

10 Amy McElchar Sessiaghoneill N.S

Team Result – Medium School (100 – 250)

1 Sessiaghoneill N.S

2 St. Bridget’s, Convoy

3 Rashenny N.S

4 Dromore N.S

Team Result – Small School (0 – 100)

1 Stramore N.S

2 An Choimin N.S

3 Glencovitt N.S

Place Race:3 U9 Boys Large School School

1 Setanta Lennon Gaelscoil Adhmhain, LK

2 Caolan Gillespie St. Mary’s, Stranorlar

3 Ronan Ward Woodlands, LK

4 Colm Óg Gaelscoil Adhmhain, LK

5 Owen Duffy Gaelscoil Adhmhain, LK

6 Jack McLaughlin Woodlands, LK

7 Jack O’Donnell Woodlands, LK

8 Peter Auste St. Mary’s, Stranorlar

9 Aaron Healey St. Mary’s, Stranorlar

10 James McGeady Muff

Team Result

1 Woodlands N.S, Letterkenny

2 St. Mary’s, Stranorlar

3 Gaelscoil Adhmhain, Letterkenny

4 Scoil Naoimh Brid, Muff

Place Race:4 U9 Boys Medium/Small School

1 Jack Byrne Sessiaghoneill N.S

2 Matthew Dowds Sessiaghoneill N.S

3 Mark Alexander Dooish

4 Owen Crawford Murlog N.S

5 Shea Dorrian An Choimin N.S

6 Cormac Gallagher Stramore

7 Dan Duffy Dooish

8 Odhran Kee St. Eunan’s, Raphoe

9 Conor Farren St. Mary’s, Castlefinn

10 Calvin Bradley An Choimin N.S

Team Result – Medium School (100 – 250)

1 Sessiaghoneill N.S

2 St. Eunan’s, Raphoe

3 St. Mary’s, Castlefinn

Team Result – Small School (0 – 100)

1 An Choimin N.S

2 Glencovitt N.S

3 Scoil Taobhoige

Place Race:5 U11 Girls Large School School

1 Emma Boner Woodlands, LK

2 Sophie Ellis Woodlands, LK

3 Ita McGhee Gaelscoil Adhmhain, LK

4 Katie Elliot Woodlands, LK

5 Hollie McNulty St. Mary’s N.S,Stranorlar

6 Hannah Maye Gaelscoil Adhmhain, LK

7 Cara McGonagle Gaelscoil Adhmhain, LK

8 Erin McShea Woodlands, LK

9 Eaobhinn Sherridan Gaelscoil Adhmhain, LK

10 Murren McDaid Muff

Team Result

1 Woodlands N.S, Letterkenny

2 Gaelscoil Adhmhain, Letterkenny

3 St. Mary’s, Stranorlar

4 Scoil Naoimh Brid, Muff

Place Race:6 U11 Girls Medium/Small School

1 Hannah Gibson Donaghmore N.S

2 Hannah McGowan Dooish

3 Jamie McGinley St. Columbas, Ballylast

4 Nia Byrne Sessiaghoneill N.S

5 SaFarrah McCarron St. Eunan’s, Raphoe

6 Chloe Byrne Dromore N.S

7 Ria O’Donnell Scoil Bhride, Convoy

8 Leona Slevin Glencovitt N.S

9 Danielle Tourish Dooish

10 Adrianne McGinley St. Mary’s, Castlefinn

Team Result – Medium School (100 – 250)

1 St. Mary’s, Castlefinn

2 Dooish N.S

3 Sessiaghoneill N.S

St. Bridget’s, Convoy

Team Result – Small School (0 – 100)

1 Stramore N.S

2 Scoil Taobhoige

3 Scoil Colmcille, Fintown

Place Race:7 U11 Boys Large School School

1 Harry Sheils Gaelscoil Adhmhain, LK

2 Odhran McBrearty St. Mary’s, Stranorlar

3 Barry McMenamin St. Mary’s, Stranorlar

4 Bradley Boyle Woodlands, N.S

5 Odhran Ryan Gaelscoil Adhmhain, LK

6 Conal Harron Gaelscoil Adhmhain, LK

7 Finn Nolan Gaelscoil Adhmhain, LK

8 Niall McBrearty St. Mary’s, Stranorlar

9 Callum McGilloway Woodlands N.S

10 Thomas McNulty St. Mary’s, Stranorlar

Team Result

1 Gaelscoil Adhmhain, LK

2 St. Mary’s, Stranorlar

3 Woodlands N.S, Letterkenny

4 Scoil Naoimh Brid, Muff

Place Race:8 U11 Boys Medium/Small School School

1 Conor Gallagher Dromore N.S

2 Jack McGlinchey St. Mary’s, Castlefinn

3 Joel Gibson Donaghmore N.S

4 Mark Wilkinson Dromore N.S

5 Pauric McGettigan Sessiaghoneill N.S

6 Danann Gillespie Dromore N.S

7 Aaron Morris Rashenny N.S

8 Doogan (Olan) Rashenny N.S

9 Jack Gallagher Sessiaghoneill N.S

10 Gavin Friel Rashenny N.S

Team Result – Medium School (100 – 250)

1 Dromore N.S

2 Rashenny N.S

3 Sessiaghoneill N.S

Team Result – Small School (0 – 100)

1 Stramore N.S

2 An Choimin N.S

Place Race:9 U13 Girls Large School School

1 Riona Doherty St. Mary’s, Stranorlar

2 Rachel Dooher Individual

3 Rhianna McColgan Muff

4 Sophie Ward Woodlands N.S, LK

5 Niamh Ryan St. Mary’s, Stranorlar

6 Bevan Coyle Gaelscoil Adhmhain, LK

7 Lucy Toner Woodlands N.S, LK

8 Sarah Henry Woodlands N.S, LK

9 Rian Sheridan Gaelscoil Adhmhain, LK

10 Eimear McFadden Muff

Team Result

1 Woodlands N.S, Letterkenny

2 St. Mary’s, Stranorlar

3 Scoil Naoimh Brid, Muff

4 Gaelscoil Adhmhain, LK

Place Race:10 U13 Girls Medium/Small School School

1 Katie Dowds Sessiaghoneill N.S

2 Zara Alexander Dooish

3 Cache Cromlish Halls Carndonagh

4 Murren Callaghan Stramore N.S, Churchill

5 Orla McCrory St. Patricks, Murlog

6 Leah McMonagle Dooish N.S

7 Caoimhe Browne Dooish N.S

8 Nicole McGhee St. Bridget’s N.S, Convoy

9 Aoife McLaughlin Dromore

10 Alish McLaughlin St. Bridget’s N.S, Convoy

Team Result – Medium School (100 – 250)

1 Dooish N.S

2 St. Patricks, Carndonagh

3 St Aengus, Bridgend

4 St. Bridgets, Convoy

Team Result – Small School (0 – 100)

1 Stramore N.S

2 Scoil Taobhoige

3 An Choimin N.S, Clochan

Place Race:11 U13 Boys Large School School

1 Philip McGhee Gaelscoil Adhmhain, LK

2 Owen Farren Gaelscoil Adhmhain, LK

3 Caolan Coyle Gaelscoil Adhmhain, LK

4 Jack Bond Gaelscoil Adhmhain, LK

5 Brendan Roe Scoil Naoimh Brid, Muff

6 Jack Mauditt Woodlands N.S, Letterkenny

7 Kieran McFeeley Woodlands N.S, Letterkenny

8 Niall Ryan St. Mary’s, Stranorlar

9 James Maughan St. Mary’s, Stranorlar

10 Jack Gault St. Mary’s, Stranorlar

Team Result

1 Gaelscoil Adhmhain, LK

2 St. Mary’s, Stranorlar

3 Woodlands N.S, Letterkenny

4 Scoil Naoimh Brid, Muff

Place Race:12 U13 Boys Medium/Small School School

1 Fionn Farren St. Mary’s N.S, Castlefinn

2 Sean Gallagher Glencovitt N.S

3 Harry Gallagher Glencovitt N.S

4 Matthew McGeehan Dooish N.S

5 Callum Morris Rashenny N.S, Clonmany

6 Charlie Campbell St. Aengus N.S, Bridgend

7 Fergus Campbell Scoil Colmcille

8 Sawyer Campbell Scoil Colmcille

9 Darragh Donaghey St. Aengus N.S, Bridgend

10 Owen Doherty St. Patricks, Murlog

Team Result – Medium School (100 – 250)

1 St. Aengus N.S, Bridgend

2 St. Mary’s N.S, Castlefinn

3 Rashenny N.S, Clonmany

4 Dooish N.S

Team Result – Small School (0 – 100)

1 Glencovitt N.S

2 Scoil Colmcille, Fintown

3 An Choimin N.S, Clochan

4 Scoil Taobhoige, Lifford