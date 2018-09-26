Mother of Danielle McLaughlin receives ‘comforting’ news from Taoiseach

The mother of Danielle McLaughlin is confident that more supports will be made available to her and families whose loved ones have died tragically upon receiving follow up correspondence from the Taoiseach’s office.

Various measures have been outlined to Andrea Brannigan, including the assurance of practical assistance from the Irish Embassy.

Leo Varadkar has also requested to dispatch an Irish consul to meet with the local authorities in India to discuss the case and to attend the court hearing.

Ms. Brannigan says the recommendations are positive, and vital in allowing her to grieve for her daughter: