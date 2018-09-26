Fact-finding mission hosted for residents of Tory Island

A fact-finding mission has been hosted for residents of Tory Island as part of consultations on securing a new ferry for the island.

The mission was hosted by Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh in Co Clare who says discussions with ferry owners in Doolin has provided information on sourcing a new boat for the island.

Minister McHugh was joined in Clare by the manager of the Comharchumman on Tory, Marjorie Carroll and a number of other members along with Pól Ó Gallchóir who acted as an intermediary in the Tory ferry dispute.

Minister McHugh says “This consultation was not only a chance to see first-hand the different modern boats that are operating from and to other islands along the western seaboard but more importantly it gives us a chance to learn more about the process involved in bringing one of these ferries into service”.

Discussions are also ongoing regarding extending helicopter services on Tory Island and plans to publish revised tender for a longer-term fast ferry.