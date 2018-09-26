Donegal man suspect in sexual assault at Ploughing Championships

A Donegal man is understood to the suspect in an alleged sexual assault against three school girls during last weeks National Ploughing Championships.

Gardai are investigating the incident in which the 20 year old allegedly made his way into a hotel room where a number of underage girls working at the Ploughing Championships were staying.

The girls, who were all from St Mary’s Secondary School in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, were working at the ploughing in Screggan, Offaly, as part of their transition year work experience.

A number of students from the all-girls school were staying at a hotel just outside of Moate in Westmeath.

At about 1am Thursday last, a man, entered one of the rooms where the girls were staying.

It is not yet known how the man was able to enter the room but the girls raised the alarm when they realised he was there. Gardaí have confirmed that they are “investigating an incident at a hotel near Moate, Co Westmeath at 1am on 20 September”.

Three girls have made statements in relation to the incident and investigating officers are now deciding whether to arrest the 20 year old.

It’s understood that he is from a small village in Donegal and was also attending the National Ploughing Championships.

All the parents of the children have been informed.

St Mary’s said it could not comment as investigations are ongoing.