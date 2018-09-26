Donegal GAA thank JP Manus

Donegal GAA has thanked JP McManus for his generous donation to the county.

The businessman and racehourse owner who is the main sponsor of Limerick’s intercounty sides, donated more than 3 million euro towards each county board in the country.

In a statement this week, Donegal GAA said ..

“On behalf of its 40 constituent clubs, CLG Dhún na nGall wishes to record its thanks to JP McManus for his generous donation of €100,000 towards the development of Gaelic games in Donegal.

At a time when clubs work so hard to fundraise, the €2,500 that each Donegal club will receive is very welcome and represents an unexpected windfall that they can invest in their activities.

We thank Mr McManus and his family for his donation, and we wish him and all associated with Limerick hurling all the best for 2019 and beyond.”