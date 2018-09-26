Council to progress plans to let fishermen access special life jackets

Donegal County Council is to advance a proposal to give all fishermen in the county life jackets fitted with an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon.

It’s hoped that funding can be obtained from the European Maritime and Fisheries fund in order to facilitate the pilot project.

The local authority has pledged to engage with all relevant bodies and explore all options in a bid to progress the proposal.

The motion was put forward by Cllr. Martin McDermott.

He’s been outlining how worthwhile the project would be should it come to fruition:

