Concern over on-street parking close to Magee Campus

Derry Councillor Mickey Cooper is asking students and staff at Magee University to consider local residents when parking in the area.

He says he’s been told by local residents there have been incidents in which emergency vehicles were blocked by parked cars.

Councillor Cooper says this is ”intolerable”, adding that elderly people and those with limited mobility are being affected.

Calling for a crack down on illegal parking, Cllr Cooper is urging the PSNI and Traffic wardens to focus on the area in the coming weeks to ensure the situation doesn’t worsen…………….