Chief Super says Brexit will pose challenges for Donegal gardai

Chief Superintendent Terry Mc Ginn says more gardai may be needed in Donegal to deal with Brexit after March of next year.

She told a public Joint Policing Committee told the meeting that gardai are always trying to maximise the service with available resources, and more probationers are being deployed to more stations in Donegal.

On the issue of Brexit, she acknowledged more resources will be needed, and said there are challenges, not least the fact that there is little clarity on what’s going to happen…….