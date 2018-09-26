Campaigning in Presidential election officially begins today

Campaigning in the Presidential election will officially begin today – with 6 candidates likely to be on the ballot.

The candidates so far are current President Michael D Higgins, Senator Joan Freeman, Sinn Fein MEP Liadh Ni Riada and businessmen Sean Gallagher, Peter Casey and Gavin Duffy.

Journalist Gemma O’Doherty is trying to secure a last minute nomination with the backing of 20 Oireachtas members, but is unlikely to secure the required votes.

The deadline for nominations to run for President is at noon today.