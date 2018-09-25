Taoiseach says he has ‘no role’ in allocating LUH beds

The Taoiseach has told the Dail he will not become involved in deciding where new acute beds will be allocated in the hospital service.

In the Dail this afternoon, Donegal Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue highlighted the number of times Letterkenny University Hospital has been among the most overcrowded in the country.

Today, there were 34 people awaiting in-patient beds.

Deputy Mc Conalogue urged the Taoiseach to intervene after Letterkenny was excluded from a beds announcement earlier this year.

Responding, Mr Varadkar said Fianna Fail had cut beds, and that’s now being reversed.

However, he stopped short of making any specific commitments……….