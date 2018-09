SIPTU workers at the RAP plant in Gaoth Dobhair have planned further strike action for next week should the company not engage with them prior to that.

It’s been confirmed that a 24 work hour stoppage is set to take place on Tuesday next October 2nd from 7am until Wednesday October 3rd.

It follows what’s been described as a very well attended protest yesterday.

Regional Organiser Declan Ferry says their position is clear: