More accountability of President’s spending needed – MacSharry

People have a right to know the President’s spending is being reviewed, according to a member of the Public Accounts Committee.

It was revealed earlier the President receives a little-known payment of 317,000 euro a year.

How that money is spent can’t be examined by the public spending watchdog or the government.

The President’s office says it’s spent on things like state dinners and other functions held in the Áras.

Sligo, Leitrim and South Donegal TD Marc MacSharry believes more accountability is needed: