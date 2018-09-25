Housing Minister blamed for lack of social housing in Donegal

It’s been claimed that there are now approximately 650 council tenants in Donegal affected by Mica.

Cllr Albert Doherty revealed the figures at the latest sitting of Donegal County Council as part of his motion to call on the local authority to prepare an action plan for those affected.

Cllr Doherty says this combined with those already on the social housing waiting list in Donegal brings the total to 3,837.

He says while the pace of progress isn’t fast enough to address that list, the buck ultimately stops with the Housing Minister:

The Housing Minister faces a vote of no confidence in the Dáil later.

Sinn Féin has put forward the motion – calling on Eoghan Murphy to be removed as Minister.

There’s speculation Fine Gael Junior Minister Catherine Byrne may vote against the government and call for her colleague to resign.