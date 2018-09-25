Heated debate in Lifford over Ireland’s extra MEPS seats post-Brexit

Donegal County Council is to call on the Government to give the two extra MEP seats which are earmarked for Ireland to Northern Ireland.

The country is to receive the two extra seats post-Brexit however Cllr Gerry McMonagle put forward a motion suggesting that people in the North still need a voice in the European Parliament.

Councillors had conflicting views on the issue, resulting in a recorded vote with the majority voting in favour of the motion.

Cllr. McMonagle believes the North is a very unique case and people’s rights and the Good Friday Agreement must be protected at all costs: