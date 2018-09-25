Gardai investigating aggravated burglary in Fanad

Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary in the Doaghbeg area of Fanad.

Its believed two men entered the property at around 8.15pm on Sunday evening.

Police in Strabane were alerted by Gardai on Sunday evening following the aggravated burglary.

Gardai provided police with a description of a car, and the distinctive accents of two men believed to have been involved.

They were then subsequently arrested by the PSNI in a car park close to the Lifford/ Strabane border.

The two men have been taken to Omagh police station.