Fears for Donegal Gaeltacht survival in wake of post office closures

There are fears over the survival of the Donegal Gaeltacht in the wake of the proposed post office closures in the county.

17 post offices in Donegal are under currently threat as part of an agreement between An Post and the Irish Postmasters Union.

The issue of vulnerable post offices topped the agenda at yesterday’s sitting of Donegal County Council.

Cllr. Micheal Cholm mac Giolla Easbuig believes the Gaeltacht will cease to function without these vital services.

He says the Government must intervene:

Donegal County Council is to write to both An Post and the Government on the issue.

Cllr Noel Jordon says the current format An post are using to define an urban center is too restrictive.

He believes there are vast areas being excluded and that needs to be reviewed: