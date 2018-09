Dundalk have effectively clinched the League of Ireland Premier Division title.

They beat Derry City 3-2 at Oriel Park on Tuesday evening.

Former Derry man Patrick McEleney was among the goals, Daniel Cleary and Patrick Hoban scored the other goals for the Lilywhites.

Dundalk are 12 points clear of Cork City with 4 games to play and have a vastly superior goal difference.