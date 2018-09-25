Concern over ‘insufficient’ emergency support for flood victims

Serious concern has been raised after it emerged a Co Tyrone resident contacted 6 different agencies in a bid to obtain sandbags in preparation for the heavy rain forecast last week.

Newtownstewart man, Steve Comber whose property was flooded during last years floods made 8 calls over a two and a half hour period and was passed from one department to the other before the Rivers Agency finally agreed to deliver the sandbags.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says this incident is evident of the lack of emergency support for flood victims: