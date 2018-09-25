Cllrs unanimously support calls to reopen Buncrana Leisure Centre

Donegal County Councillors have unanimously supported a motion calling on the council to ensure all citizens in Donegal have access to leisure centre amenities.

The motion was put forward by Inishowen Councillor Jack Murray who called for the reopening of Buncrana Leisure Centre to remain a priority.

The local authority say they are actively engaging with Buncrana Leisure Centre Community Company to progress plans for the provision of an enhanced leisure centre.

Councillor Murray says he is hopeful progress on reopening the leisure centre can be made in the near future: