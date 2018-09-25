8 All-Star Nominations for Donegal Ladies

Donegal have secured 8 nominations for the 2018 TG4 All Star Ladies Football Team following their season which saw them retain the Ulster title and make it to the All-Ireland Semi-Final.

Nominated for Donegal are Captain Karen Guthrie, 2018 Senior Championship Top Scorer Geraldine McLaughlin, Yvonne Bonner, Ciara Hegarty, Treasa Doherty, Nicole McLaughlin, Deirdre Foley and Katy Herron.

All Ireland champions Dublin have 14 nominations while beaten finalists Cork have 12.

Tyrone, who won the All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship, have 1 nomination in Neamh Woods.

There’s 3 nominations for All-Ireland semi-finalists Galway and two for Kerry while there are one nomination apiece for Armagh, Cavan, Mayo, Sligo and Tipperary.

The final fifteen will be revealed at CityWest Hotel on December 1st.