There were 34 people awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to the latest watch report.

Nine people were on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further 25 were waiting on wards.

It’s up on yesterdays figure of 30 which saw the hospital ranked as the second most overcrowded hospital in Ireland.

University Hospital Limerick with 63 people waiting there this morning.

The Nationwide figure is 387.