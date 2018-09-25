2018 Donegal Harvest Rally launched: COC Sam Pearson

The 2018 Donegal Harvest Stages Rally was launched on Tuesday evening at Jackson’s Hotel, Ballybofey, the Rally HQ on Saturday 13th October.

After an eight year absence the rally returns to the Finn Valley area with the event taking in three stages done three times.

The stage route will be revealed closer to the rally but there is a classic stage in the area plus two that haven’t been run in a long time.

The rally is the final round of the National Championship were Declan Boyle requires a top eight finish to secure the title.

There will be a strong Scottish contingent making the trip to compete – British Rally champion David Bogie has entered but top championship runners Gordon Morrison, Brian Watson, Lee Hastings, Shaun Sinclair and Barry Groundwater are also entered.

Sam Moffett, Ian Barrett, Johnathon Pringle, Chris Armstrong, Wesley Patterson, Gary Kiernan, Stuart Darcy, John Bonner and Kevin Eves are also on the list.

Marty Gallagher has entered his Peugeot 208 R2, and Donal Barrett is entered in an Escort co-driven by Paul Harris. Johnny Jordan has entered his Starlet and Malcolm Pedlow brings his distinctive BMW 2002 to Ballybofey where he’ll meet Martin & Darragh Doherty’s immaculate Historic Escort RS1800 to help him light up the stages.

Entries close on the 3rd October but a lengthy reserve list is expected.

Highland Oisin Kelly spoke with Clerk of the Course Sam Pearson at the rally launch…