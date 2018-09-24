Two men arrested by PSNI following Donegal burglary

The PSNI in Strabane say two men are in custody after gardai contacted them last night regarding a burglary which had taken place in Donegal.

Gardai provided police with a description of a car, and the distinctive accents of two men believed to have been involved.

Two men were subsequently detained by the PSNI in a car park close to the Lifford Strabane border. They have been detained in relation to alleged offences in Northern Ireland.

*******************

It’s not known where the Donegal burglary referred to took place.

Details of the arrest were included in what’s been described a ‘light hearted’ post on Social Media this morning which was put up by Strabane PSNI.