Three Derry players on U20 Team of the Year

Kildare’s Jimmy Hyland has been voted 2018 EirGrid U20 football player of the year.

The Lilywhites forward topped the polls in the public vote beating teammate Aaron Masterson and Mayo’s Ryan O’Donoghue to the prize.

All-Ireland champions Kidare have six players included on the list of the top 20 players of this year’s competition, with Hyland and Masterson among them.

Four players come from beaten fianlists Mayo, with three each from Derry and Kerry.

The Derry players are Oisin McWilliams, Callum Brown and Ben McCarron.

Dublin, Roscommon, Armagh and Cork had one player each included on the list.

Goalkeepers

• Aaron O’Neill (Kildare)

• Patrick O’Malley (Mayo)

Defenders

• Mark Dempsey (Kildare)

• Mark Barrett (Kildare)

• Paul Lambert (Mayo)

• Cathal Horan (Mayo)

• Stefan Okunbor (Kerry)

• Daniel O’Brien (Kerry)

• Nathan Doran (Dublin)

Midfielders

• Aaron Masterson (Kildare)

• Diarmuid O’Connor (Kerry)

• Oisin McWilliams (Derry)

Forwards

• Jimmy Hyland (Kildare)

• Brian McLoughlin (Kildare)

• Ryan O’Donoghue (Mayo)

• Callum Brown (Derry)

• Ben McCarron (Derry)

• Ross McQuillan (Armagh)

• Chris Óg Jones (Cork)

• Cian McKeon (Roscommon)