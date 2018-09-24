RAP strikers welcome community support

Approximately 90 members of Siptu are holding a 16 hour work stoppage today at the Rapid Action Packaging plant on the Industrial Estate in Gweedore.

We understand production is continuing today, with some non-unionised staff at work this morning.

Siptu wants the company to enter into a collective bargaining agreement, which the union says would be in line with a Labour Court recommendation which has been issued to the company.

Aidan Rafferty is one of the Siptu workers at the plant. He says the level of community support is encouraging, and he now wants the company to respond…….