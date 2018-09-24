New Gaeltacht na hÉireann branding launched today

A new brand, Gaeltacht na hÉireann, Ireland’s Gaeltacht has been launched today for the promotion of Ireland’s Gaeltacht areas and the excellence of their products worldwide under one inclusive brand.

The new branding will reflect the values from the distinctive regions, promote the Gaeltacht, all aspects of the Gaeltacht life, assist the strengthening of the Gaeltacht community and the Irish language.

The logo is a visual emblem and an agreed identity which will assist those located in the region tell their story and develop specific recognition in national and international markets.

The new design will be available for companies and organisations located in the Gaeltacht to use on promotional material and branded communications.