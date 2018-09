Three men have been charged with a number of offences, and are due to appear at Derry Magistrate’s Court this morning.

Two men, aged 21 and 22, have been charged with Conspiracy to Kidnap, while a third man, aged 21, has been charged with firearms and drug-related offences including possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

The charges follow the search of a property in the Creggan area of the city on Friday last, during which a quantity of suspected drugs was recovered.