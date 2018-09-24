Man and woman assaulted outside hotel in Strabane

By
News Highland
-

Police in Strabane are appealing for witnesses after a man and woman were assaulted outside a hotel in the town in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The incident which Police say involved a group of several people occurred at approximately 3am outside The Fir Trees Hotel.

A man received multiple stitches to a serious head wound and further treatment to the inside of his mouth while a woman also suffered a facial injury.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area of The Fir Trees at the time and who saw any of this incident to come forward.

