The price of an average three-bed semi detached house in Donegal is up 1.3% over the past 12 months.

According to a national survey carried out by Real Estate Alliance, house prices in the county remained stable between June and September at €95,500.

Nationally, house prices over the past year have increased by 5.8%.

Paul McElhinney of REA McElhinney in Milford says this quarter has been relatively quiet in Donegal with the supply of houses still an issue.