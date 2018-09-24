€13,500 secured for review of flood defences in South Donegal

€13,500 has been allocated for a special review of flood defence options in the Greater Murvagh area.

The funding issued by Minister Kevin Boxer Moran under the Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme, will allow research to be carried out in the Greater Murvagh area to identify measures that could be put in place to mitigate against future flooding in the area.

The research will target several areas including; Murvagh Upper Glebe, Drumchory Glebe, Mullanacross and Ballybulgan.

In welcoming the announcement, Government Chief Whip, Minister Joe McHugh says; this is the latest in a long line of investments to try and mitigate against flood threats in Donegal, after a multi-million euro announcement for the whole county was made earlier this year.