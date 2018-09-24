Donegal JPC to hold Public Meeting tomorrow

Members are again being urged to attend the public meeting of the Joint Policing Committee tomorrow evening in Donegal Town.

A number of submissions have already been made to Donegal County Council ahead of the event which include calls for an update on drugs and alcohol programmes and an update on Garda stations in the county.

The meeting will get underway at 7pm in the Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town.

Chair of the Joint Policing Committee Councillor Gerry McMonagle says the meeting will also give people the opportunity to contribute to the 2019 Policing Plan for the county………