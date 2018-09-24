Donegal honours Irish Open hosts Ballyliffin Golf Club

Donegal County Council honoured Ballyliffin Golf Club on Monday evening in recognition of their tremendous organisation and success in hosting the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open this summer.

The July event in stunning Inishowen surpassed expected television audiences with almost half a billion tuning in.

Some 90,000 plus people also visited Ballyliffin over the course of the tournament.

Having had such great success with it first hosting, The European Tour event could be Donegal bound again in four to five years time.

The Civic Reception was held at the County House, Lifford were Highland’s Catherine Gaffney caught up with Councillor Martin McDermott, Ballyliffin Club Captain Paddy McDermott and first Ballyliffin General Manager John Farren…