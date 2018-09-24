Donegal GAA among JP McManus 3 million donation

JP McManus has donated 100 thousand euro to every GAA county board in Ireland.

The businessman and racehourse owner is the main sponsor of Limerick’s intercounty sides, but has now donated more than 3 million euro towards each county board in the country.

It’s believed the money is to be split equally between the club teams in each county.

The donation has been welcomed by Donegal GAA County Chairman Mick McGrath.

He told Highland Radio Sport “We are delighted to receive such a donation and we applauded the generosity of Mr McManus”.