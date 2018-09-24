Councillors and CEO at odds over potential LPT increase

Donegal County Council’s CEO Seamus Neely has indicated he will be seeking an increase in the Local Property Tax in the council’s budget for 2019.

The budget will be presented on Wednesday November 21st, with Mr Neely telling members that emerging financial demands necessitate an increase in the LPT.

However, councillors have today voted to leave the amount unchanged.

Under law, individual councils have the power to either increase or decrease the amount of the tax by 15%.

Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher says while she would like to see a decrease in the LPT, that unfortunately is highly unlikely: