Concern over state of Paediatric Ward at LUH

Concern has been expressed about the state of floor surfaces and temporary beds in the Paediatric Ward at Letterkenny University Hospital.

It’s after a number of photographs were sent to the Nine ’til Noon Show by a woman who has a family member of just under two years of age receiving treatment at the hospital.

One of the pictures shows clumps of hair stuck in the wheels of a temporary bed for parents staying with their children.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on the show, Rita said she is concerned for the child’s safety: