USL: Cockhill and Letterkenny start season with big wins

Champions Cockhill Celtic and last season’s runners up Letterkenny Rovers both started their Ulster Senior League campaigns with 4-0 wins on Sunday.

Swilly Rovers hosted Cockhill Celtic as the champions are looking for their seventh league title in a row. Martin Doherty and Bart Weslowski were both on target for Cockhill early in that one, and their game was rounded off by goals from Mark Moran and Ethan Canning.

Letterkenny were away to Fanad United and their goals were scored by Conor Tourish, BJ Banda (2) and Chris Malseed.