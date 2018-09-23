Tyrone Senior Football Championship Results

Corner back Dan Fee kicked a winning point deep into stoppage time to give Coalisland a 0-12 to 1-8 win over Dromore in sunday’s gripping Tyrone SFC tie at Pomeroy.

Oran Sludden grabbed a first half Dromore goal, but, inspired by Padraig Hampsey, who shot three wonderful points, the Fianna came from behind with a courageous second half display.

Dromore led by a point at the end of 60 minutes, but late scores from Bailey Leonard and match-winner Fee set up a quarter-final tie with last year’s beaten finalists Errigal Ciaran.

Defenders Marty Swift and Gabhan Sludden scored the goals that gave Killyclogher a 2-8 to 0-5 win over Derrylaughan.

Marty Swift’s lob sent all the way to the net in the first half, and Gabhan Sludden fired in a second goal late on, with Mark Bradley contributing five points to the St Mary’s success.

County champions Omagh were taken to extra-time by newly promoted Aghyaran, who grabbed an early goal through Ronan McHugh.

Conan Grugan equalised late on to leave it deadlocked on 1-5 to 0-8, but in the second period of extra-time, substitute Damien McGuigan hit the net, and the O’Neill Cup holders pushed on to win by 1-11 to 1-6.

Last year’s beaten finalists Errigal Ciaran got the better of fierce rivals Carrickmore by 0-16 to 0-12, with Peter Harte leading the way with five points.

They led by just a point at half-time, but late scores from Tommy Canavan and Darren Canavan saw the Dunmoyle men comfortable over the line.