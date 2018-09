Reigning champions Kilcar will take on 2015 winners Naomh Conaill in the pick of the ties in the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal SFC Quarter-Finals.

The other games see Glenswilly v Four Masters, Gaoth Dobhair v Bundoran and St. Michael’s v MacCumhaills.

In the relegation playoffs it’s a big derby match where Termon face Milford and in the other tie it’s Dungloe v Burt.

Oisin Kelly wraps up the Senior and Intermediate Championship Draws…