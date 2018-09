St. Michael’s had a 2-18 v 0-11 win over Malin last night to book their place in the Quarter-Finals of the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Football Championship with 3 wins from 3 in the group.

Malin will be playing Senior football next year following their three games as they finished third in Group C.

St. Michael’s manager Michael Kelly gave his thoughts to Harry Walsh after his side’s win…