Glenswilly will top Group A of the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Senior Football Championship following their 1-09 v 1-05 win over Burt on Sunday.

That means they will be in Pot 1 of the draw with the possiblity of facing Naomh Conaill, MacCumhaills or Four Masters.

After the match today, Glenswilly manager Brendan Walsh gave his thoughts to Tom Comack…