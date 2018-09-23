Donegal GAA Results Sunday 23rd September

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group A
Glenswilly 1-09 V 1-05 Burt
Ardara 4-03 V 2-12 Bundoran
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group B
Naomh Conaill 1-09 V 0-09 St Eunan’s
Dungloe 0-05 V 0-10 Gaoth Dobhair
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group A
St Naul’s GAA Club 1-16 V 1-10 Naomh Colmcille
Naomh Columba 1-16 V 0-08 Naomh Ultan
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group B
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 3-24 V 0-02 Downings
Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 2-10 V 2-07 Fanad Gaels
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Group A
Glenswilly 4-15 V 0-03 Burt
Ardara 1-09 V 1-06 Bundoran
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior B Group B
Dungloe 1-03 V 3-08 Gaoth Dobhair
Naomh Conaill 1-12 V 1-11 St Eunan’s
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Championship Group A
Naomh Columba 2-16 V 1-12 Naomh Ultan
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate B Championship Group B
Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 1-08 V 0-09 Fanad Gaels
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior B Championship Group A
Convoy 6-16 V 0-06 Letterkenny Gaels