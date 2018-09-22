Increased childcare support for certain workers under consideration

Increased childcare support for certain workers is being considered.

It’s part of preparations for the upcoming budget being explored by the Children’s Minister.

The Irish Independent reports that lower paid employees in the private and public sector would benefit from targeted childcare payments.

None of the current supports are available to families with net incomes of over 47 thousand five hundred euro.

Gardai, nurses and teachers would be among those to benefit, as many don’t qualify for the targeted subsidies.

Negotiations between the Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone and Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe are set to take place in the coming week to look at budget options.