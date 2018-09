2-1 was the final score in Institute’s loss to Glentoran today in the NIFL Premiership.

Glentoran took the lead on 13 minutes through Ross Redman but Michael McCrudden equalised on 32 minutes. The winner for Glentoran came through William Garrett on 47 minutes.

That now means Institute remain 8th in the league table with 2 wins, 2 draws and 4 losses.