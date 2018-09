Moville and Glenfin face off on Sunday in the Donegal Senior Ladies Football Championship final at O’Donnell Park with throw-in at 2pm.

This match is a repeat of last year’s final which was won by Glenfin and it’s also the third year in a row that the sides have faced off in the Senior decider.

Tom Comack was joined by Moville manager Jimmy Hegarty with the latest from the Moville camp…

Tom also spoke with Glenfin manager Francie Martin ahead of tomorrow’s fixture…