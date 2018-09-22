Edendork GAA issue statement on accusations due to Sean Cavanagh injury

The Edendork club has issued a strong statement warning that it will take legal action against any individual or media outlet which levelled unsubstantiated and false accusations against one of its players following the controversial Tyrone SFC game in which Sean Cavanagh was injured.

The club hit out at the manner in which the controversy was covered by some media outlets and on social media.

“Edendork St Malachy’s GAC would firstly like to take this opportunity to wish Sean Cavanagh a speedy recovery following a very unfortunate incident that occurred during Saturday’s Championship Match,” said the statement.

But it added: “We as a club we would like to advise that we have been deeply disappointed by the aspersions cast upon our players and club in respect of this incident. It is quite clear that a blind trial by media has occurred in relation to this matter, causing the individual player and the Club a great deal of vexation.

“It should be noted that this was a collision that occurred during the course of play and in plain view of the referee and match officials whilst the ball was in play. No sanction or disciplinary action ensued at that time.”

The St Malachy’s club insisted that the incident in which former Tyrone captain Cavanagh was injured was a purely accidental happening.

“Edendork GAC would like to state firmly that it is the opinion of the Club and individual player that this was an accidental and unfortunate collision and we hold any suggestion to the contrary as being defamatory.

“The Club wishes to add that they are gravely disappointed by any media publication linking this incident to an overarching suggestion of an endemic problem of violence in Tyrone football.

“The Club warns that the individual player and club are taking legal advice in respect of comments published on social media inferring and expressly stating that this was a deliberate act. The Club and individual player will meet any inferred or express statement with the robustness required to ensure that the Club and player’s reputations are protected.

“The player involved states resolutely that this was not an intentional or malicious act but an accident. We as a Club support this position and ask that people take a few moments to think before casting any insult or contempt towards the individual player or the Club.

“We hope this draws a line under what was a competitive encounter on Saturday against Moy GFC and emphasise that we hope to see Sean back playing for his club as soon as possible.”

Cavanagh suffered a broken nose and concussion during the first half of the game, which Edendork went on to win by a single point.

Last Saturday’s SFC tie at O’Neill Park in Dungannon produced a staggering total of 27 cards – 20 yellow, one black and six red.

None of the dismissals were on straight red cards, however, and the game was highly competitive but never violent.