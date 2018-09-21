USL Preview: Gavin Cullen on the future of Donegal soccer

Cockhill Celtic start the defence of their Ulster Senior League crown this weekend when they play Swilly Rovers in Ramelton on Sunday afternoon.

The Inishowen side have been the dominant force in the league, winning the league and cup double for the sixth year in a row.

There hasn’t been much time for the players to regroup as Cockhill have been involved in other competitions outside of their own USL season schedule.

Doing another double is a target for Cockhill who also have ambitions of winning the FAI Intermediate Cup.

They started this years campaign with defeat to Limerick in the FAI Senior Cup and then three victories in the league cup.

Cockhill Manager Gavin Cullen has been looking ahead to the season and where he feels the future of football in Donegal should be with Highland’s Diarmaid Doherty…