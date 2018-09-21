Quantity of drugs seized in Sion Mills

A quantity of drugs have been located and in the Sion Mills area.
Police are again urging the public to continue their vigilance and report any suspicious activity.
The PSNI would like to remind the public of a Derry City and Strabane District Council initiative that t has installed ‘Drug bins’ across the District which safely allow the disposal of Prescription and controlled drugs.
The local locations for Drug bins within the Sion area are :
1. Hamiltons Spar , lower Strabane Road , Castlederg
2. McKennas Spar, Melmount Road, Sion Mills.
Police say they hope to finalise a third location in Strabane Town Centre.