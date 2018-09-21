Pringle seeks to define housing and health as “constitutional rights”

A Donegal TD has introduced a new piece of legislation which would define housing, health, education and other social needs as fundamental human rights.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says the “Economic, Social and Cultural Rights Bill” would lead to a referendum asking the people to enshrine these rights in the Constitution.

Claiming current is failing the people, Deputy Pringle has pointed to the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan scheme introduced last year as a measure of the government’s failure.

He says rather than helping ease the housing crisis, it is doing the opposite………