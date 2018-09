An Éire sign, dating back to World War II has been discovered in Fanad.

The discovery was made during the filming of a TG4’s ‘Molscéal’ feature on the history of Fanad Lighthouse.

Its believed the number 79 corresponds with a World War II sign at Fanad.

Mobile journalist, Setanta Ó Dochartaigh while editing footage identified the number ‘9’ etched in the landscape near the lighthouse:

Link to clip of Éire sign in Fanad: https://grabyo.com/g/v/8iNPedr3pZR